Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida Farmworkers Need More Legal Protections

Posted on by Shelley Reback
Share
Tragic bus accident killed 8 farmworkers, injured dozens more

On  Wed. June 12, 2024, MidPoint hosted Juan Carlos Chavez, reporting for the Tampa Bay Times, on the deadly bus crash that killed 8 farmworkers and injured dozens more in May. The workers were traveling to harvest watermelons in Dunnellon when their bus was hit by a drunk driver and the migrants, who were not provided seatbelts, went flying. Now, several of the injured workers are still in medical treatment and rehabilitation, but their temporary work visas have expired and they have nowhere to live. According to Brent Probinsky of Sarasota, the attorney for several of the injured workers pursuing workers’ compensation claims,  some of these workers will apply for tourist visas to complete their medical treatments in the U.S. Probinsky and Chavez also reported that some of the workers had received funds from a GoFundMe account created for them by a local farmworker non-profit organization to allow them to remain in worker housing until they can finish their medical care because there is no legal requirement that their employer continue to provide them housing under these circumstances. However, several workers sent much of their funds back to Mexico to reimburse family members who had funded their travel to the U.S. for work.

These migrants were in Florida legally and intended to pick watermelons in Florida, then travel to Georgia, then to Texas, over a 3 or 4-month period of farmwork in the U.S. Their Florida employer, Olvera Trucking Corp., hired them on an agricultural visa program known as the H-2A program. But now, many of them are unable to do the work they were hired to do due to their injuries and their future is uncertain. This incident has illuminated the gaps in worker protections for farmworkers under the H-2A program. According to Chavez’ reporting, the program’s rules don’t address whether laborers should be afforded extended time in the U.S. for treatment of work-related injuries, or whether employers should provide housing during that time, even though farmworkers are commonly injured on the job.

Read the Tampa Bay Times reporting on this here and their editorial here, and stream our MidPoint show on demand here, or listen as a WMNF MidPoint podcast wherever you get your podcasts

Tags
, ,

You may also like

TECO customers criticize proposed rate increase

Listen: The Florida Public Service Commission held a public hearing...

Rendering of new baseball stadium with crown and palm trees surrounding it.
St. Petersburg city leaders discuss proposed new Rays Stadium

St. Petersburg City Council met for a workshop session Wednesday...

The Scoop: Thurs. June 13th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

A book about banning books is banned. St . Pete...

Tampa’s nearly decade-old police review board will be axed in July

Listen: Starting July 1st, a new Florida law will effectively...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Juneteenth is coming up soon! 🎉 Who remembers the fantastic Poetry and Hip Hop Slam we had at the WMNF Studios to celebrate? It's hard to believe it's already been 5 years! What a great time that was! Let's get ready to create even more fantastic memories this year! 🌟 #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf 🎉Summer Fund Drive has ended but there's Still Time to Give! 🎉 Help your favorite host reach their show goal and keep the community spirit alive! 🎶 Your support enables us to continue sharing new music, art, and exciting events.🌟 YOU help make it all possible! Click to give and show your support! ❤️ ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/FUNDDRIVE #funddrive #donate #wmnf Today on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! The Awesome Treis & Friends! 🎸✨ If you love Indie Funk, tune in at 2PM for some great music and discover why you should love this band! Watch live here Facebook or 🎧 ➡️ 88.5 on your radio dial! 📻🎶 #Music #wmnf #communityradio Check out this Awesome Retro Throwback Ft. Fever Beam from 2019! 🎸✨ If you're a punk enthusiast, be sure to check them out on Bandcamp! If you love this band, drop a comment! 🤘💬 #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf Help our Hosts reach their Goals and get your hands on exclusive WMNF HOST GEAR! We love seeing the best listeners in the world in our official swag! Help us keep this love and CommUnity growing! Call Now at 813-238-8001 or CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO GIVE!
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Maybe Partying Will Help
Player position: