Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida has third-highest pedestrian traffic fatality rate in US, study shows

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Florida Highway A1A and US Hwy 1
Florida A1A and US Highway US 1 signs by Pierre-Olivier Valiquette via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

A new report shows that Florida has the third-highest pedestrian fatality rate in the country.

Florida falls just behind New Mexico and Louisiana on the list. Holly Cooper is the CEO of Altumint, the company that released the report.

“3.5 per capita is the pedestrian fatality rate on average in Florida. To compare it, the best state is at .5. So, significantly higher in the state of Florida.”

Rural counties like Hamilton, Dixie, and Suwanee have higher pedestrian deaths per capita.

“When you get to more rural environments, you have longer open stretches of road, more rooms for vehicles to go faster. It really creates an environment where you can have some bad behaviors.”

A pedestrian has only a 10-15% chance of survival if hit by a vehicle going 40 mph.

“The pedestrian fatalities over the last decade have increased 77 percent, versus other traffic incident fatalities at only 25 percent. So we’re getting this false sense of security as drivers that because our vehicles are safer, we can have more unsafe driver behavior. And the reality is, it doesn’t protect those outside our vehicle.”

In July, The City of Tampa announced a $2 billion mobility plan in hopes of reducing roadway deaths.

 

 

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Temporary Closure City of Tampa McKay Bay Scale House and Transfer Station Due To Power Outage

Press Release from the City of Tampa: The City of Tampa...

cars on a highway left lane driving
Could frequent users of toll highways continue to get a break in Florida?

A program provides 50 percent credits to people who use...

Interview with Mr. Miles Alexander, 3rd, owner and operator of AlexanderGoshen – Entrepreneur in construction

Interview with Mr. Miles Alexander, 3rd, owner and operator of...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Tues., October 10, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Desnatis criticizes Palestine support On Sunday, hundreds gathered in Tampa...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Happy Throwback Thursday, party people! 🎉 Today's blast from the past is a Uke it Out favorite, & we're diving deep into the event archives. 🌟 Who do you think rocked it better - the one and only Sean Kinane or the fabulous Flee Courtney? 🕺💃 Drop your votes in the comments and don't forget to grab your tickets to this year's UKE IT OUT event!!! 🤔👇 CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #ThrowbackThursday #EventExtravaganza #MemoriesInTheMaking Thank you to our incredible food donors! 🙏 Your contributions make our events truly special! 🎉 We are so grateful for your support! 💗 Please show these businesses some love! 💞 #FoodDonations #SupportLocal #Grateful 🙌 @bavarospizza @cabotcreamery @cafehey @cosmic_savories Crystal Bay Cafe @decosmomarket @ellasfolkartcafe Herp Hobby Shop @ketchies_yaad @mr.dunderbaksbrewpub @motherkombucha @newworldtampa @newyorknewyorkpizza Olde Heights Bistro Petra Middle Eastern Restaurant @smoothieking Thuy Nguyen Cafe It's time to celebrate! 🤩 Nancy Cee is back on the airwaves spinning all the music you love! 🎧 Tune in this Wed, 3-6pm for an amazing show you won't want to miss! 🎶 🎉 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #NancyCee #BackOnAir #TuneIn #ListenLive It's #FLASHBACKFRIDAY! Who remembers the 2011 movie It's time for a Host Spotlight! 🌟 Be sure to check out this article on our very own Flee Courtney! 🎉 Whether he's putting together a super fun event or spinning for WMNF, you're guaranteed to have a great time! 🎶 Don't forget to join him for spins every Monday from 3-6 pm! 🎧 CLICK FOR ARTICLE ==> https://greenbenchmonthly.com/people-of-st-pete/lee-flee-courtney/