The Scoop: Weds. July 10th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Trump speaks to voters in Doral

Thousands of former President Donald Trump supporters gathered at the Trump National Doral last night to rally for the presumptive Republican nominee.

WMNF’s Chris Young reports that the city received almost 28 million dollars in federal funds to make public buses electric.

Textbook authors asked to change “climate change” references

The Orlando Sentinel reports that public school textbook authors for Florida were told in June to change climate change references to gain approval.

Colorado State University increased its storm projections for this hurricane season. The University Department of Atmospheric Science added named storms and a major hurricane to its forecast.

Christmas in July aims to provide low-cost activities for kids this summer

WMNF’s Tyler Oldano reports how one non-profit works to find summer activities for kids without breaking the bank.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /