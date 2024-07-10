Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Weds. July 10th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Share

Trump speaks to voters in Doral

Thousands of former President Donald Trump supporters gathered at the Trump National Doral last night to rally for the presumptive Republican nominee.

Buses in St. Petersburg are going electric

WMNF’s Chris Young reports that the city received almost 28 million dollars in federal funds to make public buses electric.

Textbook authors asked to change “climate change” references

The Orlando Sentinel reports that public school textbook authors for Florida were told in June to change climate change references to gain approval.

Hurricane projections updated after Beryl slams into Texas

Colorado State University increased its storm projections for this hurricane season. The University Department of Atmospheric Science added named storms and a major hurricane to its forecast.

Christmas in July aims to provide low-cost activities for kids this summer

WMNF’s Tyler Oldano reports how one non-profit works to find summer activities for kids without breaking the bank.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , ,

You may also like

A painted picture of two flamingos wearing red santa hats surrounded by a beach landscape with water and palm trees.
Christmas is coming early this year for an event in Hudson

An event aimed at bringing holiday cheer to the summer...

Byron Donalds And Donald Trump
Trident Exclusive: Trump VP hopeful Byron Donalds’ ex-wife shares her story, says what he’s doing is “super-dangerous”

Now a stalwart of the Christian Right, Byron Donalds was...

Saharan Dust via FPREN
Saharan dust arrives in Florida, with potential air quality impacts

Saharan dust in Florida is usually good news for taming...

No Nonsense Spirituality: All the Tools, No Faith Required

In this episode of Wide Awake America, host Nadine Smith...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Coming up on WMNF's Live Music Showcase at 2pm! SUMMER HOOP! Tune in for great music and be sure to check out her new release 🎉Join the party with Bob on the Sixties show this Saturday Saturday noon-2pm for his 4th annual British Invasion Special! 🇬🇧🎶Celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend with us and jam out to some amazing tunes. Drop your favorite British invasion song below! 😉 #BritishInvasion #IndependenceDay #WeekendVibes CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 ON YOUR RADIO DIAL! 📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵 This Thursday's Retro Throwback takes us back to @theatticyborcity where the incredible local band @comebackalice delivered an unforgettable live performance! ✨ Be sure to check out their music on Spotify! 🎸 #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Love was in the air at the St. Pete Pride Parade! 🌈❤️ Our team had a blast spreading joy and celebrating #PrideMonth with everyone! 💃🏼🕺🏻Did you catch us in the parade? Let us know in the comments below! #LoveIsLove #HappyPride
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Wednesday
Player position: