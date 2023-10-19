Florida House has a companion bill to a Senate one to make health insurance cover annual skin cancer screenings

Dermatologist screening for skin cancer by peakSTOCK via iStock for WMNF News.

Rep. Ralph Massullo, a Lecanto Republican who is a dermatologist, is seeking to require health insurers to cover the costs of annual skin cancer screenings.

Massullo on Thursday filed the proposal (HB 241) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start in January.

It is identical to a measure (SB 56) that Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Chair Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, filed last month.

The proposal would require health insurers and HMOs to cover screenings performed by dermatologists.

It also would prevent insurers and HMOs from imposing cost-sharing requirements on patients for the screenings.

Massullo backed a similar proposal during the 2023 session, but it was not heard on the House floor.

