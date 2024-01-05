Florida House Rep. Lindsay Cross discusses upcoming legislative session

St. Petersburg-based Florida House Rep. Lindsay Cross joined The Skinny to discuss the upcoming legislative session. // Photo via State of Florida

Florida’s 2024 legislative session opens on Jan. 9, with big topics (free speech, the budget, insurance, healthcare and others) and has to tackle them, and more, before session is scheduled to wrap on March 8.

St. Petersburg-based Florida House Rep. Lindsay Cross—who’s filed multiple bills including one regarding carbon sequestration—joined The Skinny to discuss the upcoming session, her work on ordinances about lawn fertilization, and more.

On the second half of the show, Lynn Gray, the senior member of the Hillsborough County School Board, joined in to talk about a recent report on low math and reading proficiency scores in the district.

