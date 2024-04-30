Donate Now!
Herbs and Foraging with Bob Linde

Posted on by Grace Benke
On Monday April 29th, 2024, Tanja and Anni are joined by Bob Linde of Acupuncture and Herbal Therapies. Bob Linde took a circuitous route to becoming a Registered Herbalist and Acupuncture Physician. He has been a commercial lobster and conch diver, treasure hunter, sail and canoe instructor, wilderness youth counselor, long-line fisherman, infantryman in Desert Storm, and GreenPeace worker. Now, he is focused as the owner of Acupuncture & Herbal Therapies, a multi-practitioner/multimodality practice in St. Petersburg Florida, and the Founder and Clinical Supervisor of Traditions School of Herbal Studies.

Topics/listener questions discussed include:

What is an herb

Food as medicine

Easy to find/forage herbs in Tampa

herbal and edible ground covers

Herb Day 2024 (Saturday May 4th)

Safe foraging practices and botany

and more….!

Find more information on Dr. Bob at Acupuncture and Herbal Therapies and Traditions School of Herbal Studies websites, or head over to the annual Herb Day in St. Pete at 6340 Central Ave this Saturday May 4th, from 10am to 4pm.

If you love the Sustainable Living Show, tune in every Monday at 11am on WMNF 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives. Find your way over to the tip jar and direct your donation to Sustainable Living to show your financial support and keep us on the air.

