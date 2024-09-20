Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Florida investigates petition signatures; Floridians Protecting Freedom responds

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Share
abortion law
Abortion law by mohd izzuan via iStock for WMNF News.

Election supervisors in Hillsborough, Orange, Palm Beach, and Osceola Counties have been asked to turn over for review about 36,000 signatures from petitions used to get an abortion rights amendment on the November ballot in Florida.

However, the main organization supporting the amendment, Floridians Protecting Freedom, said local election supervisors verified the signatures as real.

“Signatures were verified in February of 2024, we’re well past this conversation,” FPF’s campaign director Lauren Brenzel said.

While only 900,000 signatures are needed to qualify for the ballot, about a million signatures were collected for Amendment 4.

In July the Florida Department of State’s general counsel Brad McVay requested to look over some of the already-verified petitions.

The Department of State said it has seen an increase in ballot petition fraud in the past few years, which led to the creation of an elections fraud unit.

The unit “has (the) authority to conduct preliminary investigations into any allegations of irregularities or fraud involving voter registration or voting, or candidate or issue petition activities,” according to its website.

Now Mark Ard, the Department of State’s external affairs director, said in a statement to WMNF that the state has “uncovered evidence of illegal conduct with fraudulent petitions.”

Documents signed by Brad McVay in July said over the past several months, the department has received “alarming” information from the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office regarding fake signatures from Floridians Protecting Freedom.

Officials said that out of the 37,000 petitions submitted by 35 circulators, 13,982 were invalidated by the Supervisor Of Elections office.

“We have a duty to seek justice for Florida citizens who were victimized by fraud,” Ard said.

They said some of the signatures were from deceased individuals or from citizens who refused to sign.

After the request for signatures, FPF’s Brenzel discussed the ballot and the upcoming plans with the organization on a media call this month.

“Florida voters put this on the ballot for November,” she said. “All of this is a distraction so that they don’t have to talk about Florida’s extreme abortion ban.”

Brenzel shared stories about women who were denied abortion care when their health was on the line and said she wants their stories to be heard.

Keisha Mulfort represents the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida. She had similar comments to Brenzel on the call.

“I can surmise or guess that the reason for this particular type of investigation or interference is to try to press, to throw doubt on this amendment, but let’s be clear, this is nothing more than a distraction,” Mulfort said.

The ACLU of Florida and the Southern Legal Counsel have filed a joint lawsuit on behalf of FPF.

This lawsuit is against the Agency for Health Care Administration, a state-run agency, to stop what the organizations are calling a misinformation campaign against Amendment 4.

Michelle Morton is one of the staff attorneys for the ACLU of Florida.

“Florida’s government has crossed a dangerous line by using public resources to mislead voters and manipulate their choices in the upcoming election,” Morton said in a press release.

The filed complaint said AHCA violates political power that has been constitutionally reserved to the people.

FPF also filed a temporary injunction to “immediately stop the unlawful and unconstitutional spread of misinformation about Amendment 4 through any websites, radio spots, or television advertisements by the (AHCA).”

FPF said they want to prevent AHCA from “spending any public funds or using, distributing, or making available any other materials containing misinformation about Amendment 4 or interfering with the right of Florida citizens to prose and vote on constitutional amendments.”

After the lawsuit was filed, DeSantis said AHCA has been providing factual information for voters.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

manatees
A judge refuses to dismiss a lawsuit stemming from manatee deaths in Florida

The lawsuit alleges that Florida violated the Endangered Species Act...

The Scoop: Fri. Sep. 20, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The New College gains state funds. While a new drug...

Drier air is coming to Florida; King Tides are in full force

A wet weather trough will finally move away from South...

pill bottle turned over on a wooden table with blue pills spread out.
USF researcher integral part of FDA’s approval of new Parkinson’s drug

The Parkinson’s Foundation said the cause of the disease remains...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase: Tune in for JT Brown! If you are new to his music heres a quick look into this awesome artist. Tampa singer-songwriter J.T. Brown combines folk, country, showcasing his storytelling and musical talent, inspired by a lifelong passion for music. Tune in on Facebook, 88.5 on your radio dial, or via the WMNF app! #communityradio #wmnf #Music The WMNF 45th Birthday Bash was amazing! The energy, the friendship, and of course the MUSIC! The Dollyrots brought positive vibes and that electric energy that is the heartbeat of WMNF! We have more awesome photos coming but we couldn't wait to give you a sneak peek! Thank you John Mazz for the awesome photos and thank you mystical realm photography for your snapshots as well! Stay tuned for more recap moments, and once again... Thank you DOLLYROTS for putting on a Fantastic show! #WMNF45thBirthdayBash #PositiveVibesOnly #RecapMoments #ThankYouDollyrots #wmnf Fall is already here, and who knows what it has in store for us. But, what about that extra vehicle? Don’t just leaf it; Donate it to WMNF and change with the season. Call 888-WMNF-885. Our Vehicle Donor Support Team is available seven days a week. Or donate online at https://link.wmnf.org/VehicleDonation. #SUPPORT #CARDONATION #WMNF Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! 🌸 Meet Shy Blossom 🌸 Adriana (vocals/guitar), Abel (lead guitar), Julie (drums), & Preston (bass) make up this fresh band! 🎶 Adriana's award-winning songwriting shines in their 2024 album The fall fund drive finale is almost over! Help us get to our goal! The love and support we’re feeling is proof that we have the best listeners ever! Call 813-239-9663 or click Donate in LINKTREE to give!!! #WMNF #FallFundDrive #Donate#CommunityRadio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Ultrasounds Radio Show with Eluv
Player position: