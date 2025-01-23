Florida lawmakers react to Trump’s first day as president

President Donald J. Trump signed numerous executive orders on his first day in office. Photo provided by Donald J. Trump's Facebook for WMNF News.

President Donald Trump went to work quickly on his first day, issuing multiple policy changes.

He signed several executive orders, sparking both criticism and praise from state lawmakers.

Pinellas Rep. Lindsay Cross is one of the people speaking out against Trump’s orders.

“Well, honestly, I think that what President Trump is going to be focused on is in stark contrast to a lot of the things that we need as a state and a nation,” Cross said.

“Namely, finding more collaborative solutions on climate, protecting the health of our citizens and our allies around the globe,” she added.

Cross said Trump’s actions will negatively affect Florida and the nation.

One of his first moves was to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

In his first term, Trump withdrew the country from the treaty, but the U.S. rejoined during President Joe Biden’s administration.

Cross said policy reversals like this will lead to more dependence on fossil fuels.

One of the orders signed by the president aims to boost oil and gas drilling, mining, and logging in Alaska.

The White House explained its position on “Unleashing American Energy”:

“America is blessed with an abundance of energy and natural resources that have historically powered our Nation’s economic prosperity. In recent years, burdensome and ideologically motivated regulations have impeded the development of these resources, limited the generation of reliable and affordable electricity, reduced job creation, and inflicted high energy costs upon our citizens. These high energy costs devastate American consumers by driving up the cost of transportation, heating, utilities, farming, and manufacturing, while weakening our national security.”

Republican Sen. Blaise Ingoglia from Pasco is on board with Trump’s new policies on natural resources.

“We need to start exporting our energy and become less reliant on countries that, quite frankly, don’t like us,” he said.

Trump also removed the U.S. from the World Health Organization (WHO). He cited the WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the withdrawal.