Florida lawmakers will look at property insurance this month

Posted on January 7, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
homeowner's insurance
Property insurance. by designer481 via iStock for WMNF News.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

With property insurance remaining one of the biggest issues in Florida, Senate and House panels next week will receive presentations and discuss factors driving insurance costs.

The Senate Banking and Insurance Committee on Jan. 14 is slated to receive presentations from state Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky and Citizens Property Insurance Corp. President and CEO Tim Cerio.

Later in the day, the House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee will hold a panel discussion about property insurance cost drivers, according to meeting information posted on the House website.

