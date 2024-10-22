HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!
Florida minimum wages climb to $13 an hour

Posted on by Lia Marsee
Florida’s minimum wage increased to $13 for non-tipped employees on Sept. 30, it’s the fourth of a six-year climb to $15.

University of South Florida Economics Professor Michael Snipes said while this should be a livable amount for Americans, it is not.

“Accounting for inflation, changes in prices, and growth in the economy, if we’re looking what is the minimum wage in order you need (to) live a reasonable life, we are talking closer to $25 an hour minimum wage,” he said.

But Snipes said even with the increase, it still won’t be enough for some people.

“At least initially for racist reasons, people who were going to have these kinds of serving jobs were typically going to be minorities, women or people of color, things of that nature,” Snipes said.

“Wages are just not keeping up, and location is definitely one of those things that can affect that, if we live in a higher income area then prices are going to reflect that,” he added.

According to the Florida Policy Institute – a non-partisan research group – three major expenses for minimum wage workers are childcare, housing, and food. 

Snipes said a lot of minimum wage earners need second jobs to cover those expenses.

“Because really, especially in the United States, you’re really not going to be able to afford a house and have much of a life earning minimum wage,” he said. “Especially if you’re earning less than minimum wage or relying on tips, that kind of exacerbates the problem even further.”

Snipes said wages have not kept up with inflation for about four decades – and the continuous gap only seems to widen. And while increasing minimum wages won’t hurt businesses, it’s more like putting a band-aid on an open wound.

