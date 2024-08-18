Donate Now!
Florida primary elections, national decision

early voting at the C. Blythe Andrews Library in Tampa, FL

Nicole Payne, District 4 candidate for Hillsborough County Commission, stops by to remind voters of the important issues to consider in the county. affordable housing, improving infrastructure and transit are just some of the important issues facing voters. All candidates are invited to face the voter on the radio.

Activist Jarvis El-Amin talks about the recent ‘souls to the polls’ effort and expands on the issues facing voters electing people to various offices.

Annie Miles and Patro Mabili unpack the national political mood finding Democratic voters more energized and Republican voters torn by a cult-leader. How to spot a fascist? listen for the NAZI-INSPIRED anti-socialist and anti-LGBTQ code terminology.

