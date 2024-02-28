Donate Now!
The Florida Senate approves ‘rural emergency hospitals’

Posted on by Staff
medical worker
Medical worker. By gorodenkoff via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The Florida Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill that would create a new category of “rural emergency hospitals” in the state, with supporters saying it would help ensure access to health care in rural areas.

The bill (SB 644), sponsored by Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, came after a federal law allowed the creation of rural emergency hospitals and made them eligible for Medicare payments.

The hospitals are required to be licensed by states, creating a need for the bill.

Under the measure, facilities designated as rural emergency hospitals could provide emergency services, observation care and outpatient services that do not exceed an average length of stay of 24 hours.

They would be exempted from requirements about providing inpatient care and such things as surgical care.

A Senate staff analysis said Florida has 22 rural hospitals and that rural hospitals in DeFuniak Springs, Williston and Lake City have closed since 2010.

Also, it said 15 states have approved designations of rural emergency hospitals.

The House is scheduled Thursday to take up the issue.

