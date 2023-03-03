Florida Senate sets up a bill that could make it more expensive for consumers to sue for negligence

Share this:

The Florida Senate will move quickly on a wide-ranging bill aimed at shielding businesses and insurers from costly lawsuits.

The Senate Banking and Insurance Committee is scheduled Tuesday to take up the bill (SB 236), according to a newly published agenda.

Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, filed the bill Thursday.

It largely mirrors a controversial bill (HB 837) that started moving through the House last week.

The bills include proposals such as eliminating what are known as “one-way” attorney fees in lawsuits against insurers and reducing from four years to two years a statute of limitations for filing negligence lawsuits.

The Senate committee will hear the bill on the first day of the 60-day legislative session.

©2023 The News Service of Florida