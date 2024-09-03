Florida sues feds over immigration records

Letter from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services by Evgenia Parajanian via iStock for WMNF News.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Tuesday filed a lawsuit alleging that federal agencies have violated the Freedom of Information Act in their handling of requests for records about certain immigration practices.

Moody’s office filed the lawsuit in U.S. district court in Fort Myers against the Immigration & Customs Enforcement agency and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The lawsuit alleges that Florida sent Freedom of Information requests to the agencies in March seeking records about what Moody’s office described as “federal government policies permitting the release of dangerous criminals into the United States.”

It said the agencies have not provided the requested records or taken other steps such as notifying Florida about determinations on complying with the requests.

The lawsuit said Florida is seeking information about policies related to bringing people into the United States to be prosecuted for federal crimes and then possibly releasing those people after they serve sentences.