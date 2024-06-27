Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Florida unemployment claims top 7,000

Posted on by Staff
Share
laborers working in the heat
Construction workers in the heat. By Artistic Operations via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Florida continues to see a slightly higher number of unemployment claims.

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday released a report that showed an estimated 7,140 first-time unemployment applications filed in Florida during the week that ended June 22, the fourth consecutive week with more than 7,000 claims.

Before that four-week period, Florida had posted just two other weeks since mid-January 2023 with more than 7,000 claims, according to Department of Labor numbers.

Last week’s total, however, was down from 7,766 claims during the week that ended June 15.

The Florida Department of Commerce has received letters from 89 companies this year about plans to lay off 5,585 workers.

Over the first six months of 2023, the department received 120 company notifications about 4,409 planned layoffs.

On Friday, the Department of Commerce said the state’s May unemployment rate was 3.3 percent, the same as in April.

The numbers reflected 361,000 people qualified as unemployed in both months.

Tags
,

You may also like

Top 6 weekend and 4th of July activities

Tampa 4th of July Boat Parade Sparkman Wharf and Tampa...

Pinellas County Mosquito Control
Florida Supreme Court says Pinellas County can face taxes

A divided Florida Supreme Court ruled that Pinellas County can...

Breaking News With Dr. Binoy Kampmark

Binoy Kampmark, senior lecturer at RMIT University, Melbourne is emphatic...

Sea turtle swimming in crystal blue water.
Florida Aquarium releases eight rehabilitated sea turtles into Atlantic

The Florida Aquarium released eight sea turtles into the Atlantic...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵 This Thursday's Retro Throwback takes us back to @theatticyborcity where the incredible local band @comebackalice delivered an unforgettable live performance! ✨ Be sure to check out their music on Spotify! 🎸 #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Love was in the air at the St. Pete Pride Parade! 🌈❤️ Our team had a blast spreading joy and celebrating #PrideMonth with everyone! 💃🏼🕺🏻Did you catch us in the parade? Let us know in the comments below! #LoveIsLove #HappyPride 🎶 Celebrate WMNF’s 45th Anniversary! 🎉 Join us on Saturday, September 14th, to mark 45 years of independent broadcasting. Enjoy live music Ft. The Dollyrots! 🌟🎸🎤 Don't miss out on the fun! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #community #wmnf #Events This year's Juneteenth Celebration was truly spectacular, both on air and in the studio! 🎉 A huge thank you to everyone who contributed and to all the wonderful listeners who tuned in. You made it unforgettable! ❤️ #juneteenth #wmnf #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam - All Souls Edition
Player position: