Florida’s agriculture commissioner restricts cattle imports due to the spread of avian flu

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson issued an emergency rule Friday that prevents importing some cattle because of the evolving spread of a type of avian influenza in dairy herds outside of Florida.

Known in livestock as Bovine Associated Influenza A Syndrome, the strain has been found in several western and central states and is believed to have previously caused illnesses in wild birds, domestic turkeys and chickens and occasionally wild mammals.

In a news release, Simpson said the emergency rule is intended to protect Florida’s livestock and citizens.

“We are committed to working collaboratively with federal, state, and industry partners to mitigate the risks posed by Bovine Associated Influenza A Syndrome and ensure the continued safety and integrity of Florida’s agriculture industry, which has a more than $180 billion annual impact and supports more than 2.5 million jobs,” Simpson said in a statement.

Florida has not had any detected cases, according to Simpson’s Department of Agriculture and Consumers Services.

Ranchers and dairy farmers are advised to separate animals that display signs of illness or test positive for the strain.

The virus has a low risk of human infection and hasn’t been identified as being transmitted from human to human.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service expressed confidence that the meat supply is safe, that a milk recall is not necessary and that the outbreak won’t affect the availability or the price of milk or other dairy products.

“At this stage, we do not anticipate the need to depopulate dairy herds,” the federal agency said. “Unlike HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza) in birds which is typically fatal, little to no mortality has been reported and the animals are reportedly recovering. The affected cows on the dairy farms are currently being isolated from other animals.”

