Free To Speak, Power To Dismiss

Palestine solidarity protest in Tampa 15 May 2021. By Blannie Whelan/WMNF News.

The Florida Legislature convenes a special session to support Israel but the governor has called for Florida’s universities to “disband” pro-Palestinian groups. The pattern of dismissals of elected officials the governor does not like and fired for their ‘speech’ is explored. Thoughts on raging fascism and authoritarianism.

Also, war crimes in Africa, the Russian war on Ukraine and the war in the middle-east are linked by material support from Russia. The United States announce a major rail project begun by China which will run through mineral-rich Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

note: The SCOOP, local news update, began today after “COmmunity Speaks”