From Niagra Falls With Love – Permilla

All the way from Niagra Falls, Ontario, Permilla rides into town with a modern blend of indie, rock, and blues.

About Permilla

In the sunsetting months of 2023, Nicole Cerminara, her brother Joseph “Junior” Cerminara, and their adopted brother Myles Rogers, (FKA JIN THE BAND), fatefully met in a greasy Toronto diner with legendary producer Bob Ezrin (Pink Floyd, KISS, Phish). Even if they weren’t aware of it yet, the group that had entered that diner, already a powerhouse in the Niagara / Toronto gigging music scene, left as a band with a new found life.

The songwriting team of Cerminara and Rogers took a new face, focused on their combined love of Americana and British Invasion style melodies. It ignited a stint of colourful, harmonic, sticky songwriting – reminiscent of the female-fronted power of Janis Joplin and Fleetwood Mac, other times the genre-bending acrobatics of Led Zeppelin or the Rolling Stones.