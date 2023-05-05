“From Pain To Inner Peace” on Morning Energy

No one can escape pain, loss, and disappointments. On any given day, if we tune into mainstream media or local news sources we will hear countless stories about challenges that people are facing, whether its financial hardships, broken relationships, or the death of loved ones. Given the inevitabilities in life such as: conflicts, heartaches, aging and death, unfortunately many people still don’t plan ahead for these circumstances.

The Dalai Lama once said, “Do not let the behavior of others destroy your inner peace.” Having inner peace doesn’t mean that everything is going smoothly in your life. Rather, it is about accepting the things that you can not change and allowing yourself to find joy.