The Gabber owner Cathy Salustri on her new book, Florida Spectacular; it’s not just Florida Man stories

Florida Spectacular by Cathy Salustri. Photo by Seán Kinane (Aug. 2024).

On Tuesday Café, we spoke with Cathy Salustri, the owner of The Gabber newspaper in Pinellas County and the author of a new book, Florida Spectacular.

In Florida Spectacular, Salustri writes about the history of the Spanish, French and English in Florida, about Florida’s natural beauty from its springs to the Everglades and Key West, and about important historical figures you may have never heard of like Emateloye Estenletkvte of the Seminole Tribe.

Salustri writes about travels through Florida at GreatFloridaRoadTrip.com and is a cohost of The Florida Spectacular podcast.

Listen to the full show here:

Watch the interview here:

Also on Tuesday Café on August 27, 2024

Two years ago the FBI raided the Uhuru House in St. Petersburg.

Then last year three members of the African People’s Socialist Party, or the Uhurus, were charged with covertly spreading Russian propaganda and illegally interfering in U.S. elections to sow discord in U.S. society.

We spoke to two of the defendants known as the Uhuru 3 who will go on trial next Tuesday, Omali Yeshitela and Jesse Nevel.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café airs live weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network channels at 8:00 a.m and 2:00 p.m Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.