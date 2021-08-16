How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Polk County, Florida

Share this:

In a press release, the Florida Department of Health in Polk County says it is partnering with Polk County Public Schools to host a COVID-19 vaccination event Tuesday.

No appointment is required and it’s open to anyone twelve years of age and older who is eligible for the vaccine.

All 3 brands of COVID-19 vaccines will be offered:

Pfizer for people 12 years and older

Moderna and J&J for those 18 years and older

When and where to get vaccinated in Polk

3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 17th

Bryant Stadium, 1125 N. Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL 33805

COVID-19 vaccination outreach event at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo

“Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo will be partnering with The Department of Health to host an on-site COVID Vaccination Outreach. We would also like to extend an invitation to all who wish to attend.”

LOCATION: 3200 River Ranch Blvd., River Ranch, FL 33867 WHERE ON PROPERTY: Longhorn Center

DATE: August 19, 2021 – Thursday

TIME: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

“Masks are required inside all Westgate Buildings.”