Destabilization and economic justice

Rule by the many or The One

In these times we are witnessing a geopolitical realignment between autocrats and pro-democracy defenders.

CS for August 12, 2024

As much of the world votes the tension between autocracy and democracy are laid bare. Authoritarian leaders clinging to power are turning to Russia to censor and control online content and sow disinformation. Microsoft reports that Iran is accelerating online activity intended to influence the U.S. election.

Also, a new analysis by the Associated Press of federal hospital investigations finds that more than 100 pregnant women in medical distress who sought help from emergency rooms were turned away. This happening in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion two years ago.

August is Labor and Economic Justice month as Mayoral candidates all agree there is a homeless crisis plans to address varies among cities.