Governor signs seven bills including those related to skin cancer screening and parking

Posted on by Staff
Welcome to Florida sign along U.S. Route 319 at the Florida/Georgia state line. By fotoguy22 via iStock for WMNF News.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed seven bills, including measures related to the regulation of private parking facilities and skin cancer screening.

Lawmakers last month unanimously passed the parking bill (HB 271), which, in part, requires parking-lot rules and rates to be posted in clearly visible locations at the entrances to lots, sets guidelines about charging late fees and establishes a 15-minute grace period for charges if motorists enter lots but don’t park.

Lawmakers also unanimously passed the skin cancer screening bill (HB 241).

It will require health insurance plans for state workers to cover skin cancer screenings.

DeSantis also signed bills that designate April as “Hot Car Death Prevention Month” (HB 591) and November as “Veterans Appreciation Month” (HB 357).

