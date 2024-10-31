VOTE 2024 Donate Now!
Back
VOTE 2024 Donate Now!

In time for Halloween: these are the weather phobias that terrify people

Posted on by FPREN for WMNF
Share

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Leslie Hudson

It’s spooky season! Halloween is synonymous with trick or treating, haunted houses and horror movies. But nearly 1 in 10 people have a fear of weather, including phobias of the weather. According to a study published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, storm phobias occur in 2%–3% of the general population.

The American Psychiatric Association says phobia is a “marked fear or anxiety about a specific object or situation.” A Gallup poll found that 85% of respondents said they had some degree of fear about severe weather and 40% said they had a moderate degree of fear.

It’s no surprise that thunderstorms and tornadoes are among the most feared weather events. An unhealthy fear of tornadoes or hurricanes is called lilapsophobia.

The AMS study also showed that more than 40% of people had a fear of tornadoes and tropical storms. People who suffer from this phobia can live their lives like they are constantly under threat.

From fog to flooding, here are 13 of the most common weather phobias:

  • Anablephobia: Fear of looking at the sky
  • Nephobphobia: Fear of rain or clouds
  • Astraphobia: Fear of thunder and lightning
  • Chionophobia: Fear of snow
  • Heliophobia: Fear of the sun
  • Iridophobia: Feat of rainbows
  • Ancraophobia: Fear of wind
  • Homichlophobia: Fear of fog
  • Thermophobia: Fear of heat
  • Cryophobia: Fear of cold weather
  • Antlophobia: Fear of flooding
  • Kalimeraphobia: Fear of climate change
  • Ombrophobia – an irrational fear of rain

Experts say exposure therapy may help some people gradually become more comfortable around whatever weather causes fear. For example, you might listen to recordings of thunder or look at pictures of thunderstorms. Eventually, practice could help people stay calm during a real-life storm.

Experts also say most people are resilient and over time, most people can bounce back from weather-related trauma. People who suffer from these disorders can experience panic, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, trembling and a strong desire to get away according to MentalHeatlh.gov.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Post-hurricane debris pickup continues across Tampa Bay

Listen: Some areas of Tampa Bay are still picking up...

The Scoop: Thurs. Oct. 31st, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Get into the Halloween spirit with spooky tips and safety...

Carved orange pumpkin sitting on thick string.
How to stay spooky and safe this Halloween

Staying safe As children get their costumes ready for Halloween,...

FPREN weather October 30
What to know about a possible tropical weather system south of Florida

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎃👻 HAPPY HALLOWEEN! 👻🎃 We couldn't resist getting spooky for this week's #ThrowbackThursday! What are you dressing up as? Drop your costume in the comments below! We want to know! 🧙‍♀️🕸️🧛‍♂️ #HappyHalloween #WMNF #SpookySeason This month's featured comment is truly special, and it speaks to the heart of what we strive for every day. As a community radio station, our number one goal is to bring you a sense of comfort, care, and community. Every one of you is an essential part of the WMNF family, and we want you to know that we’ll always be here for you, as you have been here for us.We are endlessly grateful for each and every one of you! #wmnf #commentofthemonth #communityradio Tonight on BODYROCK! Here is a little preview of the Sinister playlist for this evening! Kill shelter, Petrified Entity, Twin Temple, Deus Ex Lumina... Tune in for the perfect after dark mix tonight at midnight! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #KillShelter #PetrifiedEntity #AfterDarkMix #wmnf 🎃👻 Throwing it back to the WMNF Halloween Ball 2023! 👻🎃 with one of our favorite spooky snaps from last year’s costume contest! 🕸️🖤 We host this sinister bash every year, so if you missed the last two, be on the lookout for sneak peeks of next season's brand-new theme! 👀✨ Get ready for more thrills and chills — we’ll see you at the next one! 💀🖤#ThrowbackThursday #WMNFHalloweenBall #SpookySeason #HalloweenVibes 🎃This year's Halloween Ball was a spook-tacular success! 👻 A huge shoutout to the incredibly talented artists who brought the spooky vibes to life at New World Tampa! 🖤 We host this hauntingly fun event every year, complete with fresh themes and thrilling performances. If you missed out this time, don’t fret—there’s always next year! Mark your calendars, and we’ll see you at the next Halloween Ball! 🕸️✨ #wmnf #HalloweenBall2024 #NewWorldTampa #TampaEvents 📸 Credit: John Mazz
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam - All Souls Edition
Player position: