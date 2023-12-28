Donate Now!
Health & Fitness Resolutions for the New Year

Posted on by Shelley Reback
We’re talking about our personal health and fitness goals for the New Year with Wendy Wesley, a St. Petersburg-based nutritionist, Registered Dietitian, and food educator, and Shanequa Clarke, a Tampa-based fitness trainer with a Master’s degree in Exercise Science who specializes in strength training and conditioning.  Listen to the show here, or on the WMNF app, or as a WMNF MIdPoint Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

