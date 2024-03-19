Hear from 2024 Hillsborough School Board candidates in District 7 (countywide)

Hillsborough County District 7 candidates (from left): Jen Flebotte, Karen Bendorf, Lynn Gray, and Johnny Bush speak in Ybor // Chris Young, 3/15/24

On Tuesday Cafe we heard from four 2024 candidates for Hillsborough County School Board District 7.

This election isn’t until August, but we’re bringing you this forum now, via the Tampa Tiger Bay Club.

The District 7 incumbent is Lynn Gray and she is being challenged by Jen Flebotte, Johnny Bush and Karen Bendorf.

Listen to the audio here:

When this aired, we didn’t hear the full responses by all candidates to the final question, so here is the question about school millage rates and the responses by Flebotte, Bendorf, Gray and Bush:

You can hear from the District 1 and 3 candidates here.

