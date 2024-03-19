Donate Now!
Hear from 2024 Hillsborough School Board candidates in District 7 (countywide)

Posted on by Seán Kinane
school board candidates
Hillsborough County District 7 candidates (from left): Jen Flebotte, Karen Bendorf, Lynn Gray, and Johnny Bush speak in Ybor // Chris Young, 3/15/24

On Tuesday Cafe we heard from four 2024 candidates for Hillsborough County School Board District 7.

This election isn’t until August, but we’re bringing you this forum now, via the Tampa Tiger Bay Club.

The District 7 incumbent is Lynn Gray and she is being challenged by Jen Flebotte, Johnny Bush and Karen Bendorf.

Listen to the audio here:

When this aired, we didn’t hear the full responses by all candidates to the final question, so here is the question about school millage rates and the responses by Flebotte, Bendorf, Gray and Bush:

You can hear from the District 1 and 3 candidates here.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café airs weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network Channels at 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

https://open.spotify.com/show/311qfxLFcO8F7ZvnjgZogD – WMNF’s Tuesday Café with Seán Kinane.

