Herbs and wild foraging with Dr. Bob Linde (Acupuncture and Herbal Therapies)

Dr. Bob Linde http://www.traditionsherbsschool.com

On this week’s Sustainable Living show, Anni Ellis is joined by Dr. Bob Linde of Acupuncture and Herbal Therapies and Traditions School of Herbal Studies to discuss wild foraging and herbal medicine. Dr. Bob, Registered Herbalist and Acupuncture Physician, has worn many hats in his life. From commercial lobster and conch diver, treasure hunter, to infantryman in Desert Storm, and Green Peace worker, he is the owner of Acupuncture & Herbal Therapies, a multi-practitioner/multimodality practice in St. Petersburg Florida, and the Founder and Clinical Supervisor of Traditions School of Herbal Studies, also in St. Pete.

Topics discussed include:

-how Dr. Bob found his way into herbalism

-helpful herbs for colds and flu

-herbal and medicinal plants in Florida

-foraging your own edibles and medicinals

-kitchen medicine

-safe and sustainable foraging/harvesting practices

and more!

Find out more about Dr. Bob, his herbal practice, educational events and school at Acupuncture and Herbal Therapies and Traditions School of Herbal Therapies.

