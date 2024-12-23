Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Herbs and wild foraging with Dr. Bob Linde (Acupuncture and Herbal Therapies)

Posted on December 23, 2024 • by Grace Behnke, Tanja Vidovic
Share
Dr. Bob Linde http://www.traditionsherbsschool.com

On this week’s Sustainable Living show, Anni Ellis is joined by Dr. Bob Linde of Acupuncture and Herbal Therapies and Traditions School of Herbal Studies to discuss wild foraging and herbal medicine. Dr. Bob, Registered Herbalist and Acupuncture Physician, has worn many hats in his life. From commercial lobster and conch diver, treasure hunter, to infantryman in Desert Storm, and Green Peace worker, he is the owner of Acupuncture & Herbal Therapies, a multi-practitioner/multimodality practice in St. Petersburg Florida, and the Founder and Clinical Supervisor of Traditions School of Herbal Studies, also in St. Pete.

Topics discussed include:

-how Dr. Bob found his way into herbalism

-helpful herbs for colds and flu

-herbal and medicinal plants in Florida

-foraging your own edibles and medicinals

-kitchen medicine

-safe and sustainable foraging/harvesting practices

and more!

Find out more about Dr. Bob, his herbal practice, educational events and school at Acupuncture and Herbal Therapies and Traditions School of Herbal Therapies.

If you love the Sustainable Living Show, make sure to tune in every Monday at 11am on 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives here. You can also stay up to date with show happenings on our Facebook page. Head over to the tip jar and direct your donation to Sustainable Living to show your monetary support. Remember, it takes a community to build a community.

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Misinformation threatens everything

David R. Kotok is a co-founder of Sarasota-based Cumberland Advisors.

The Scoop: WMNF's daily digest of news headlines for the Tampa Bay area & Florida
The Scoop for Monday Monday, December 23th, 2024

Matt Gaetz report will be released today; CBS News says...

Open carry bill draws backlash

Listen: A controversial bill filed for the upcoming legislative session...

The Scoop: Fri. Dec 20th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

New social media law goes into effect Jan. 1 A...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Waking Hours
Player position: