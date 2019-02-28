Herbs Roots of Health on the Sustainable Living Program

Share this:

On Monday’s Sustainable Living program we spent the hour talking about herbs.

Our guests were Bob Linde, an herbalist and owner of Acupuncture Herbal Therapies in St. Pete; and Renee Crozier, an herbalist and co-director, with Bob, of the Traditions School of Herbal Studies.

During the program they answered many questions; including the definition of herbs, which aren’t necessarily just plants; using native herbs and plants growing in your neighborhood; saw palmetto berries for prostate health; the wonders of Bidens, aka Spanish Needle, a common “weed”; and many more.