Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Sustainability in Art with Stephanie Christou (Bottom of the Bin)

Posted on by Grace Behnke
Share
Logo Bottom of the Bin www.bottomofthebin.com

Stephanie Christou of Bottom of the Bin joins Anni and Tanja on the Sustainable Living Show to discuss sustainability in art. Bottom of the Bin is an art supply upcycle store in Seminole, FL where people can bring in their leftover art supplies in return for store credit. Bottom of the Bin began when Stephanie was in need of a studio space for her artistic hobbies and metamorphosized into a place where she could also share supplies and art education with others and build community.

Topics discussed:

-how did Bottom of the Bin begin and what is the mission

-hobby hopping

-upcycling art supplies

-building community through the arts

-what items the store takes for credit

-educational and teaching opportunities in store

-how this model supports sustainability and community involvement

-“Social Sundays” in store

and more!

To learn more about Stephanie and Bottom of the Bin, visit the website here or go see them in person at 9444 Seminole Blvd, Seminole, FL 33772. Open Tuesday – Sunday from 10am to 6pm. You can also visit the Bottom of the Bin Instagram or Facebook page.

If you love the Sustainable Living Show, tune in every Monday at 11am on WMNF 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives. Find your way over to the tip jar and direct your donation to Sustainable Living to show your financial support and keep us on the air.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

It’s the School Board vs the Board of County Commissioners

The Hillsborough County school board is suing the county commission...

The Scoop: Weds. July 24th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Trump will attend first Rally since Biden stepped down. Meanwhile,...

Kamala Harris. Official portrait via whitehouse.gov vice president
The Kamala Harris campaign will “play offense” in battleground states but Florida is not on the list

The Kamala Harris campaign will focus on Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania,...

banned books, First Amendment
A judge says a 7-year-old can be forced to testify about library book access in a Florida school district

The U.S. Magistrate Judge rejected a request that would have...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Tomorrow at 10pm on @latinx_wmnf. Join the Latinx crew for some awesome #boricuametal ft. Cisco, lead guitarist from Multitude! #metal #yoursometal #wmnf #latinmusic #communityradio Hey all you urban achievers & bowling enthusiasts, listen up! 🤘🏼WMNF is throwing a bowling party, & you're invited! 🎳 Let's roll with the Dudes & Dudettes, drink White Russians, & have a cosmic time! 🌌 See you August 18, 2024 at 1 PM! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 🎉 #RollinWithTheDudes #AbideWithWMNF #wmnf #BowlingPartyGoals It's time for a Retro Throwback Thursday! Today we are reminiscing on the impressive live performance by @horsewhip_fl on our show Room 1210🤘If you want a taste of their awesome music too, you can find Horsewhip's work on Bandcamp! Check our Facebook for a link to listen! #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf FRIDAY ON @live_music_showcase Don't miss @vagabond_tweed an Americana- Folk-Rock band from the Tampa Bay region of Florida! Catch the show live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! #communityradio #Music #wmnf Did you miss the Latino54 show this past Wednesday with Papo Vazquez, the trombone master, educator, band leader, and composer? No worries! 🎶 Enjoy this awesome recap and then join us again this Wednesday from 8-10 PM for more incredible music! 🎷🎺 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #latinmusic #PapoVazquez #musicrecap #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
LatinX
Player position: