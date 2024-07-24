Sustainability in Art with Stephanie Christou (Bottom of the Bin)

Logo Bottom of the Bin www.bottomofthebin.com

Stephanie Christou of Bottom of the Bin joins Anni and Tanja on the Sustainable Living Show to discuss sustainability in art. Bottom of the Bin is an art supply upcycle store in Seminole, FL where people can bring in their leftover art supplies in return for store credit. Bottom of the Bin began when Stephanie was in need of a studio space for her artistic hobbies and metamorphosized into a place where she could also share supplies and art education with others and build community.

Topics discussed:

-how did Bottom of the Bin begin and what is the mission

-hobby hopping

-upcycling art supplies

-building community through the arts

-what items the store takes for credit

-educational and teaching opportunities in store

-how this model supports sustainability and community involvement

-“Social Sundays” in store

and more!

To learn more about Stephanie and Bottom of the Bin, visit the website here or go see them in person at 9444 Seminole Blvd, Seminole, FL 33772. Open Tuesday – Sunday from 10am to 6pm. You can also visit the Bottom of the Bin Instagram or Facebook page.

If you love the Sustainable Living Show, tune in every Monday at 11am on WMNF 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives. Find your way over to the tip jar and direct your donation to Sustainable Living to show your financial support and keep us on the air.