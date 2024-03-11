Donate Now!
Here are 10 bills that died in the 2024 Florida Legislative session

Posted on by Staff
LGBTQ Pride LGBT flag
Gulfport Pride 2021. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News. 29 May 2021.

By Jim Saunders ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — When Florida lawmakers went home after ending the 2024 legislative session Friday, they left behind hundreds of bills that did not pass. Here are snapshots of 10 issues that died during the session.

DEFAMATION

Proposals to revamp defamation laws could have exposed media organizations to increased liability. That could have included making it easier for public figures to sue journalists who rely on anonymous sources for information that turns out to be false.

FLAG RESTRICTIONS

Bills that would have restricted the types of flags flown at schools and other public buildings drew controversy because opponents said the proposals, at least in part, were designed to prevent the display of LGBTQ pride flags.

GUN AGE

The House passed a bill that would have lowered the minimum age from 21 to 18 to buy rifles and shotguns in Florida. But the Senate did not consider the proposal, which would have reversed an age change made after the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

ID CARDS, INSURANCE

LGBTQ advocacy groups fought a House proposal that would have required state-issued identification cards to reflect a person’s sex assigned at birth and placed requirements on health insurers that cover treatments for gender dysphoria.

LAWSUIT LIMITS

House and Senate proposals could have increased limits on the amounts of money that government agencies can be required to pay in lawsuits. The proposals would have revamped sovereign immunity laws, which limit the liability of government agencies.

LOCAL TAXES

The House passed a proposal that could have made it harder for cities and counties to raise property taxes, but the issue died in the Senate. The proposal would have required two-thirds votes by local governing boards to raise tax-millage rates.

MARIJUANA POTENCY

Lawmakers considered imposing limits on the amounts of euphoria-inducing THC in marijuana products. The limits would have taken effect if voters in November pass a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational marijuana.

MONUMENTS

Amid debates in places such as Jacksonville about removing monuments erected to honor the Confederacy, lawmakers considered proposals to prevent local governments from removing or destroying historic monuments from public property.

TERM LIMITS

While some counties already have term limits, House and Senate proposals sought to impose eight- or 12-year term limits on county commissioners throughout the state. The idea drew opposition, in part, from rural counties, and the proposals stalled.

‘UNBORN CHILD’ BILL

Proposals would have allowed parents to file civil lawsuits seeking damages for the wrongful death of an “unborn child.” Abortion-rights advocates fought the proposals, though bill sponsors said the issue was not abortion-related.

