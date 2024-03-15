“Here Today, Gone Tomorrow” on Morning Energy

The idiom, “Here Today, Gone Tomorrow” means that someone or something is only present for a short time. This could pertain to friendships, intimate relationships and/or work relationships.American Television Journalist Don Lemon was fired from CNN in April of 2023 due to on-air comments that he made about Republican presidential Candidate Nikki Haley. Nearly a year later his partnership with X was terminated during a tense interview with X’s owner, Elon Musk.
"Here Today, Gone Tomorrow"
