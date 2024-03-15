“Here Today, Gone Tomorrow” on Morning Energy

The idiom, “Here Today, Gone Tomorrow” means that someone or something is only present for a short time. This could pertain to friendships, intimate relationships and/or work relationships.



American Television Journalist Don Lemon was fired from CNN in April of 2023 due to on-air comments that he made about Republican presidential Candidate Nikki Haley. Nearly a year later his partnership with X was terminated during a tense interview with X’s owner, Elon Musk.

By any means is Don Lemon the only person that has gone through unexpected professional changes. The only difference is that his professional challenges are a lot more public.

Lemon’s experience is a necessary reminder that, “Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose”.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the importance of embracing today before it is gone.