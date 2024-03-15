Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

“Here Today, Gone Tomorrow” on Morning Energy

Posted on by Renna Reddick
Share

The idiom, “Here Today, Gone Tomorrow” means that someone or something is only present for a short time. This could pertain to friendships, intimate relationships and/or work relationships.American Television Journalist Don Lemon was fired from CNN in April of 2023 due to on-air comments that he made about Republican presidential Candidate Nikki Haley.  Nearly a year later his partnership with X was terminated during a tense interview with X’s owner, Elon Musk.

By any means is Don Lemon the only person that has gone through unexpected professional changes. The only difference is that his professional challenges are a lot more public.
Lemon’s experience is a necessary reminder that, “Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose”.
On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the importance of embracing today before it is gone.
Tags
,

You may also like

Haiti Crisis, U.S. and World Paralysis

Hands off Haiti! Over two centuries ago, the people of...

Honors to Women, Community Unite

Yoruba Shango Altar Piece, 1920 CE – 1960 CE Pastors...

Enjoy the celebration of Women’s Day on WMNF 88.5

From the earliest hours of the morning until the day's...

A Conversation With King Hannah

They look like they just stepped out of a photoshoot...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎵 Get ready for the ultimate music haul! The WMNF Record and CD Sale is back on March 23rd, and we had to share a retro #tbt of a previous sale back in 2019! 💿 Score amazing deals on CDs, LPs, and more from WMNF! 🙌 Don't miss out! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR INFO! #WMNFRecordSale #MusicHaul #VinylFrenzy 🎶 The The Dollyrots are no stranger to success. The band has hit the billboard heat seekers & independent albums charts. Multiple times they’ve been featured in movies and TV shows and they shared stages with some of punk and rock's biggest names! Their 2004 debut was released by legendary punk label Lookout, while the next two came out through Joan Jet's, Blackheart records. Long a staple in rotation on SiriusXM’s little Stephens underground garage the bands, consistent output, perked up the ears of wicked Cool founder Steve Van Zandt who says their songwriting has reached a consistent level of greatness! Rock out to the Dollyrots at this year's Tropical Heatwave on May 4th! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Livemusic #thw24 #wmnfevents 🎶🎵 MUSIC LOVERS UNITE! 🙌🏼 Don't miss the EPIC WMNF Record & CD Sale on March 23rd! 💿🎶 From 11am-4pm, indulge in a HUGE selection of CDs, LPs, and more at bargain prices! 💸 Come join the fun at 88.5FM Studios! 🎉 #WMNFRecordSale #VinylLove 🎧🎶 CLICK FOR INFO ==> https://link.wmnf.org/Record-CDSaleDay Say she she, the soulful, female led group stand rocksolid on their disco-delic duty with their boundary breaking sophomore album released September 29 on Coline/karma chief records. The strong voices of Piya Malik (El michael’s affair Chicago, Batman) Sabrina Mileo Cunningham & Nya Gazelle Brown Front the band. Following the NYC siren song, the trio was pulled from their respective cities. Piya from London, Nya from DC, & Sabrina from NYC to Manhattans’s downtown dance floors through the lower east side floorboards, & up to the rooftops of Harlem, where their friendship was formed on one momentous kismet evening. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Livemusic #wmnfevents #thw24 The Spring Fund Drive was amazing because of YOU! Although we are close we still need help getting to our goal! Together, We Make Things Happen! #wmnf #funddrive #donate CLICK TO GIVE==> https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFSPRINGDRIVE
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show
Player position: