Hillsborough County faces further major flood warnings in the wake of Hurricane Milton

Posted on by Staff
Image from Hillsborough County Communications

From Hillsborough County Communications

Hillsborough County, FL. (Oct. 11, 2024) – In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, residents of Hillsborough County are facing ongoing challenges as major flooding continues to escalate in several areas. The National Weather Service has issued multiple flood warnings throughout the county, indicating that dangerous conditions are expected to persist.

Flood Warnings in Effect
The following locations are under a flood warning until further notice:

Hillsborough River Near Zephyrhills at Hillsborough River State Park
Hillsborough River at Morris Bridge
Alafia River from U.S. 301 to Lithia-Pinecrest Road
Little Manatee River at Wimauma at U.S. 301

Particular caution is advised in areas along the Alafia River, where water levels are projected to rise even further today.

Streets at risk of flooding include:

Carr Road
Bell Shoals Road
Estelle Avenue
Park Drive
Alafia Boulevard
Fishhawk Boulevard
And many others
Residents living in these areas are urged to seek higher ground for safety.

Hurricane Milton: Recovery resources and volunteer information

Understanding Flood Alerts
It’s crucial for residents to understand the difference between a flood watch and a flood warning. A flood watch indicates that conditions are favorable for flooding, while a flood warning signifies that a hazardous weather event is imminent or already occurring. Flooding can happen quickly, often in areas where rainwater collects or near riverbanks.

Preparedness is Key
To ensure personal safety, residents in flood-prone areas should take proactive measures:

Know how to shut off electricity and gas in your home before flooding occurs.
Create a list of emergency contacts and identify a safe place to go if evacuation becomes necessary.
Store insurance policies, important documents, and medications in a secure location.
For more information on flood safety and property protection, visit Flood Safety and Information.

Stay Connected and Informed
Residents and visitors are encouraged to stay informed through HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system. By registering, you can receive important emergency messages via email, phone, and text. Visit HCFL.gov/HCFLAlert to sign up.

For the latest updates on emergency situations, go to HCFL.gov/StaySafe. If you do not have digital access, you can call the county’s storm information helpline at (833) HC STORM or (833) 427-8676.

Personal safety should always be a priority. Stay alert and be prepared as Hillsborough County navigates the ongoing challenges posed by flooding in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

