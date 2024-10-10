HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!
Hurricane Milton: Recovery resources and volunteer information

Posted on by Staff
Photo by Chris Puorro - WQCS
If you are affected by Hurricane Milton, here are resources and ways to help:

Legal Assistance:

Disaster Legal Hotline: Call 833-514-2940 for legal assistance and referrals.

Support Hotlines:

Samaritan’s Purse Hotline: 1-833-747-1234 for free assistance for homeowners.
Red Cross Hotline: 1-800-Red Cross (733-2767) for financial help, sheltering, reunification, and transitional support.
Florida Baptists Disaster Relief: Call 904-253-0502 or text “Helene” to 27123 for free assistance.
Crisis Cleanup: 844-965-1386 for debris removal, tree removal, mucking out flooded homes, and more.

Volunteer Opportunities:

Volunteers can assist with:
Removal of personal property and furniture
Flood cleanup
Sanitizing with shockwave treatment
Chainsaw work & debris cleanup
Temporary roof tarping

To Volunteer:

Volunteer Florida: Get connected at VolunteerFlorida.org/VolunteerConnect/ to register as a volunteer or your organization.

Information Resources:

2-1-1: Open for calls regarding school closures and sandbag distributions.

Outage Map:

Check utility outages at TECO Energy Outage Map.

Please share this information with those who may need it or want to help. Together, we can support our community in this challenging time.

As you clean up from Hurricane Milton here are some tips to help keep you safe:

⚡️ NEVER go near downed powerlines
🏠 Keep generators over 20ft away from your home & on a flat dry surface
🦺 Wear the appropriate safety gear to protect yourself

Visit http://FloridaDisaster.org/Updates.

Pinellas: How to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton

Individuals interested in helping in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton are encouraged to make a monetary donation or sign up to register to volunteer with a non-profit organization through Volunteer Connect.

Advice & Information for Residents
The most helpful way to help is to donate money to a non-profit organization that is working in the area, like the Salvation Army or the Red Cross.

The organizations use the donations to assist with specific needs in the community. To certify the registration and financial information of a charity, go to Check-A-Charity (fdacs.gov) or call (800) HELP-FLA (435-7352).

Volunteer Florida is also accepting monetary donations. Go to Donate to the Florida Disaster Fund – Volunteer Florida.
Please do not bring material donations into the area without making prior arrangements with an agency. Presently, there are no collection centers open.
Make prior arrangements with a nonprofit organization before delivering donations, or check disaster.pinellas.gov for updates.

Please do not self-deploy. Individuals and groups coming into Pinellas County are responsible for their own lodging, meals and other expenses.


Get updates on Hurricane Milton recovery efforts by visiting disaster.pinellas.gov, Facebook @PinellasGov and X @PinellasGov, searching hashtag #PinellasXXXX.

