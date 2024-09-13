Tampa Bay Butterfly Foundation is an educator at Jane Goodall’s Hope in Action

A butterfly at the botanical garden at the Little Red Wagon Native Plant Nursery.

Anita Camacho, founder of the Tampa Bay Butterfly Foundation, is one of many local educators participating in Hope In Action Sept. 14 and 15, a weekend for people of all ages to join forces in protecting Tampa’s environment. It’s hosted by the Roots and Shoots Alliance of Tampa Bay, the local affiliate of the organization created by Dr. Jane Goodall in 1991 to bring together young people from preschool to college age to work on environmental, conservation, and humanitarian issues.

This weekend’s events include a Youth Education Summit at Tropicana Field on Saturday followed by a lecture by Jane Goodall. Then on Sunday is a day of action where young people and adults can get their hands dirty making a difference.

Camacho operates nature camps at her Little Red Wagon Native Nursery that correspond to the Hillsborough County schools calendar. Camp activities take place in botanical gardening, butterfly nursery and bug zoo, where Camacho teaches the value of bugs in the garden.

“”If there aren’t bugs eating your plants, you aren’t part of the ecosystem. Bugs and plants evolve together. There’s a symbiosis there,” Camacho said. “Plants need them for pollination.”

Camacho said she opened the nursery four years ago after her mother was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which research shows is connected to pesticides in the environment.

“That’s our bottom line here. We’re chemical free, we’re pesticide free,” she says.

