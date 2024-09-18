How to find joy in a capitalist hellscape with Elsie Gilmore

Join Tanja and Anni this Monday on Sustainable Living as they chat with author Elsie Gilmore about her new book How to Find Joy in a Capitalist Hellscape.

“How to Find Joy in a Capitalist Hellscape is your no-BS guide to carving out happiness in a world designed to stress you out. Packed with irreverent humor, practical tips, and a healthy dose of rebellion.” (How to Find Joy in a Capitalist Hellscape by Elsie Gilmore).

Topics discussed during this week’s episode:

-corporations and how they can contribute to issues in a capitalist system

-how a capitalist system negatively effects communities and marginalized groups

-capitalism and the environment

-our duty as citizens to question and improve the system and be a change-maker

-Elsie’s new book and how it can help you begin to find more joy in a system not set up in your best interest

and more!

Find out more about author Elsie Gilmore, her creative projects and order her book on her website.

