How to find joy in a capitalist hellscape with Elsie Gilmore

Posted on by Grace Behnke
Join Tanja and Anni this Monday on Sustainable Living as they chat with author Elsie Gilmore about her new book How to Find Joy in a Capitalist Hellscape.

“How to Find Joy in a Capitalist Hellscape is your no-BS guide to carving out happiness in a world designed to stress you out. Packed with irreverent humor, practical tips, and a healthy dose of rebellion.” (How to Find Joy in a Capitalist Hellscape by Elsie Gilmore).

Topics discussed during this week’s episode:

-corporations and how they can contribute to issues in a capitalist system

-how a capitalist system negatively effects communities and marginalized groups

-capitalism and the environment

-our duty as citizens to question and improve the system and be a change-maker

-Elsie’s new book and how it can help you begin to find more joy in a system not set up in your best interest

and more!

Find out more about author Elsie Gilmore, her creative projects and order her book on her website.

If you love the Sustainable Living Show, make sure to tune in every Monday at 11am on 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives here. You can also stay up to date with show happenings on our Facebook page. Head over to the tip jar and direct your donation to Sustainable Living to show your monetary support. Remember, it takes a community to build a community.

