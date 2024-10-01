Donate Now!
Hurricane Helene, tree recovery and impacts in NE St. Pete

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, the morning of September 27th in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene's passage. Images by Dr. Ron DeMao for WMNF.

On Tuesday Café, we talked about recovery after devastating Hurricane Helene hit the Tampa Bay area before making landfall in north Florida and drenching the Southeast U.S.

Listen to the full show here:

Hurricane Helene and trees

We heard about Hurricane Helene’s impact on the urban forest and damage to trees; many people have limbs or trees down. Our guest was Alyssa Vinson, an Urban Forestry Agent with UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County. We heard about what can be done to help flooded or damaged trees, even trees that have been flooded with salt water. And about how people can mitigate future damage by understanding how to hire a professional arborist.

Watch this interview:

Hurricane Helene: impact and recovery in NE St. Pete

Low-lying Northeast St. Petersburg was hit especially hard from storm surge. We spoke about the hurricane and about hurricane recovery with Andy Oliver, pastor of Allendale United Methodist Church in northeast St. Petersburg. The City of St. Petersburg has set up a full-service laundry facility available for impacted residents, located at Allendale United Methodist Church, 3803 Haines Rd. N.

Watch this interview:

Listeners weigh in from around the region

We also opened the phone lines to take calls, emails and texts from listeners about their experience with the hurricane and hurricane recovery.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café airs live weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network channels at 8:00 a.m and 2:00 p.m Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

https://open.spotify.com/show/311qfxLFcO8F7ZvnjgZogD – WMNF’s Tuesday Café with Seán Kinane.

