Hurricane Helene’s estimated insured losses so far: 84,000 claims for $835 million

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Hurricane Helene
Belongings discarded on the curb in Gulfport, FL after Hurricane Helene. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News 3 Oct 2024.

With 84,400 claims filed, estimated insured losses in Florida from Hurricane Helene have topped $835 million.

Data posted Thursday on the state Office of Insurance Regulation website showed $835,853,221 in estimated insured losses, up from $656,767,627 on Tuesday and $507,534,581 on Monday.

Of the 84,400 claims, almost exactly half — 42,219 — involved residential property.

Other types of claims involved such things as damage to automobiles and commercial property.

The data showed that about 11.4 percent of claims had been closed as of Thursday, with 5,633 closed with payments to policyholders and 3,979 closed without payments.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 26 in Taylor County before roaring through North Florida into Georgia.

It also caused widespread flooding in communities as it moved up the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall.

