“I Sing The Body Electric – Soul To Body” on Morning Energy with Dan Thro

Posted on by Renna Reddick
Photo provided by Dan Thro
“The soul, like the bodylives by what it feeds on”…Josiah Gilbert Holland

The human body is fascinating and also holds many mysteries. One of the fascinating facts related to the human body is that the skin completely renews itself each month. And one of the greatest mysteries is human consciousness.

One Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring “I Sing The Body Electric-Soul To Body” with special guest host Dan Thro who became intrigued by this topic after reading trivia questions.

Tune in Friday from 4 to 6am with Renna and Dan Thro for a special musical journey about this topic!!!

