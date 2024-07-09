Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Impact of Toxicity on Health, Antibiotics, and Ask Dr. Harvey Anything

Posted on by Joshua Beadle
Share

In this episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show, Dr. Fred Harvey discusses the significant impact of environmental and internal toxicity on health outcomes, emphasizing the detrimental effects of air pollution on IVF success rates and the increased risk of asthma in children due to antibiotic use. He addresses various health concerns from callers, providing insights on managing fungal infections, toenail fungus, sleep apnea, raw dairy consumption, diet for cancer patients, non-sedated colonoscopies, ulcerative colitis, and more. Dr. Harvey also highlights the potential health risks of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) and provides practical advice for minimizing exposure. The episode concludes with an announcement about the release of his co-authored book, “Against All Odds.”

Caller Summaries:

  • Facial Fungus and Muscle Spasms (00:10:44): Caller G seeks advice on managing facial fungus due to antibiotic use and muscle spasms. Dr. Harvey suggests reducing sugar intake and using sulfur-based shampoos and creams. For muscle spasms, he recommends magnesium glycinate.
  • Toenail Fungus and Sleep Apnea (00:14:23): Caller Alex discusses aggressive toenail fungus and sleep apnea. Dr. Harvey advises considering oral antifungal medication and highlights the impact of sleep apnea on immune function and weight gain.
  • Finding a Functional Medicine Doctor (00:17:23): Caller Steve inquires about finding a functional medicine doctor in Tampa. Dr. Harvey recommends using the physician finder on the Institute for Functional Medicine website (ifm.org).
  • Raw Milk and Dairy (00:18:32): Caller Daniel asks about the consumption of raw milk and raw milk kefir. Dr. Harvey discusses the benefits and safety of raw dairy from well-managed farms.
  • Ovarian Cancer Diet and Supplements (00:23:08): Caller Christina seeks dietary advice for her friend with stage three ovarian cancer. Dr. Harvey recommends a paleo diet, vitamin C, fish oil, and specific anti-cancer supplements.
  • Non-Sedated Colonoscopies (00:27:51): Caller Reed inquires about non-sedated colonoscopies. Dr. Harvey advises against them due to the discomfort involved and recommends sedation for the procedure.
  • Ulcerative Colitis and Gluten Sensitivity (00:30:01): Caller Jim discusses managing ulcerative colitis and avoiding gluten. Dr. Harvey suggests eliminating dairy, gluten, and other triggers from the diet.
  • Asthma Reversal in Children (00:34:41): Dr. Harvey answers an email from Melinda about reversing asthma in children caused by antibiotics. He suggests dietary changes, probiotics, fish oil, and avoiding processed foods.
  • Microscopic Colitis Management (00:35:57): Dr. Harvey responds to Jennifer’s email about managing microscopic colitis. He recommends dietary adjustments and functional medicine testing.
  • Cholesterol Management (00:37:15): Dr. Harvey provides advice to Dawn on managing cholesterol levels through diet, exercise, and specific tests to assess heart disease risk.
  • Electromagnetic Fields and Fertility (00:47:13): Caller Chris discusses the impact of electromagnetic fields on fertility. Dr. Harvey acknowledges the risks and suggests practical ways to reduce exposure.
  • Ezekiel Bread and Gluten (00:51:45): Caller Ann asks about the healthiness of Ezekiel bread. Dr. Harvey confirms it is a good choice, especially the gluten-free variety.

 

Tags
,

You may also like

The Scoop: Mon. July 9th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Political campaigns in Florida are getting busy with the First...

Jill Biden stands behind a podium in a white suit with a crowd behind her asking veterans to vote for Joe Biden.
First Lady Jill Biden targets veterans in visit to Tampa

First Lady Jill Biden spoke to around 100 people yesterday...

A Global Popular Front Against Fascism, Homelessness and Poverty

A call from a sister empowering women and a woman...

Environmental groups and Florida reach a settlement over the Piney Point crisis

Piney Point, the former phosphate plant site, leaked millions of...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Coming up on WMNF's Live Music Showcase at 2pm! SUMMER HOOP! Tune in for great music and be sure to check out her new release 🎉Join the party with Bob on the Sixties show this Saturday Saturday noon-2pm for his 4th annual British Invasion Special! 🇬🇧🎶Celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend with us and jam out to some amazing tunes. Drop your favorite British invasion song below! 😉 #BritishInvasion #IndependenceDay #WeekendVibes CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 ON YOUR RADIO DIAL! 📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵 This Thursday's Retro Throwback takes us back to @theatticyborcity where the incredible local band @comebackalice delivered an unforgettable live performance! ✨ Be sure to check out their music on Spotify! 🎸 #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Love was in the air at the St. Pete Pride Parade! 🌈❤️ Our team had a blast spreading joy and celebrating #PrideMonth with everyone! 💃🏼🕺🏻Did you catch us in the parade? Let us know in the comments below! #LoveIsLove #HappyPride
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Tuesday Café with Seán
Player position: