Impact of Toxicity on Health, Antibiotics, and Ask Dr. Harvey Anything

In this episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show, Dr. Fred Harvey discusses the significant impact of environmental and internal toxicity on health outcomes, emphasizing the detrimental effects of air pollution on IVF success rates and the increased risk of asthma in children due to antibiotic use. He addresses various health concerns from callers, providing insights on managing fungal infections, toenail fungus, sleep apnea, raw dairy consumption, diet for cancer patients, non-sedated colonoscopies, ulcerative colitis, and more. Dr. Harvey also highlights the potential health risks of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) and provides practical advice for minimizing exposure. The episode concludes with an announcement about the release of his co-authored book, “Against All Odds.”

Caller Summaries: