Insured losses from Debby reach $113 million in Florida

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Hurricane Debby flooding
Flooding from Tropical Storm Debby in Gulfport, Florida. Screenshot from City of Gulfport webcam - Beach Boulevard at Shore Boulevard - at 8:22 p.m. on 4 Aug. 2024.

Estimated insured losses from Hurricane Debby reached $113.8 million Wednesday, as claims continue to be filed after the storm, which made landfall Aug. 5 in Taylor County, according to data on the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website.

Insurers reported they had received 15,326 claims as of Wednesday, including 9,416 involving residential property.

Other types of claims included damage to vehicles and commercial property.

The data showed that 1,531 claims had been closed with payments made, while 1,558 had been closed without payments.

As a comparison, insurers as of Friday had reported 11,972 claims, with estimated insured losses of $89.5 million.

Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Steinhatchee, before moving across rural North Florida and into Georgia as a tropical storm.

Tags
, , ,

