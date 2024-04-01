Jazz Extravaganza: An Evening with Saxophonist Jack Wilkins on WMNF 88.5’s Jazz In The Night!

Jack Wilkins photo by Steve Splane

Join us tonight at 9 PM on WMNF 88.5’s Jazz In The Night for an exclusive interview with renowned saxophonist Jack Wilkins, accompanied by the legendary host Bob Seymour.

Jack Wilkins, the Director of Jazz Studies at USF, is set to unveil his latest masterpiece, “Acadian Rhythms,” at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center this Thursday, April 4th, at 8 PM. But before that, you can catch a sneak peek of his new CD on our show tonight.

With a distinguished career spanning over three decades at USF, Jack Wilkins is a saxophonist of unparalleled talent. This special segment is part of the USF New Tampa Jazz Series, promising an evening filled with captivating music and insightful conversations.

For those seeking the perfect way to conclude their Easter weekend, join us for an unforgettable session of the finest jazz in Tampa, complete with engaging discussions between these two legends and connoisseurs. Tune in at 9 PM, sit back, relax, and immerse yourself in the magic of Jazz in the Night with Bob Seymour.

Don’t miss out as Bob Seymour delves into Jack’s latest and past projects, starting at 9 PM. Tune in live for an experience you won’t forget!

“Acadian Rhythms”

CD Release Concert

Thursday, April 4, 8:00 PM

New Tampa Performing Arts Center

8550 Hunters Village Road

Tampa, 33647

Tickets:

$25 Adults/$20 Tampa Jazz Club Members,

$10 Students with ID;

https://www.tampajazzclub.com/