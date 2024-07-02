Donate Now!
Jennifer Webb talks about the Sunshine State Unity Network and protecting democracy

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Jennifer Webb
Jennifer Webb. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (27 Oct. 2016).

Former Florida Representative Jennifer Webb represented parts of south Pinellas in the state legislature.

On WMNF’s Tuesday Café we found out about her new group called the Sunshine State Unity Network which aims to “reduce violence, bolster the republic and restore faith in our democratic institutions in Florida.”

The group is cross-partisan, including Republicans Kurt Kelly from Ocala and Miami community leader Lisa Lorenzo.

Their three principles are:

  • Committing to truth in our politics
  • Engaging peacefully with our fellow Americans
  • Supporting our electoral democracy

It has the backing of the Carter Center.

Listen to the full show here:

Watch this interview here:

Also on Tuesday Cafe on July 2, 2024

We spoke with a professor of law from Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport, Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, about Monday’s historic ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court granting presidents immunity for all official actions.

