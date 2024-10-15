HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!
Back
HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!

Journalist: Gov. DeSantis using unprecedented, legally questionable steps to influence the elctions

Posted on by Tom Scherberger
Share
Independent journalist Jason Garcia
Independent journalist Jason Garcia

Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking unprecedented and legally questionable steps to influence this year’s elections, particularly two citizen-led petitions that seek to restore reproductive rights and legalize marijuana, says independent Florida journalist Jason Garcia.

Garcia, who publishes his work in an e-newsletter through Substack called Seeking Rents, has been reporting extensively on the many ways DeSantis is attempting to influence the elections, including School Board races and two state attorney races in Tampa and Orlando. But it’s the governor’s attempts to defeat Amendments 3 and 4 that are particularly striking, Garcia said.

“We’ve never seen anything like this,” Garcia said told WMNF WaveMakers with Janet & Tom on Tuesday (Oct. 15).  “The whole behavior of the DeSantis administration toward these two amendments….and particularly Amendment 4….has been absolutely unhinged,” Garcia said.

The most recent example came over the weekend,  when much of Florida was distracted by Hurricane Milton, when the DeSantis administration released a 348 page report alleging fraud in the collection petitions to place Amendment 4 on the ballot. The amendment seeks to restore women’s reproductive rights in Florida.

The state had never produced such a report before, not even after allegations of widespread fraud in an  unsuccessful petition drive in 2022 to place casino gambling on the ballot, spearheaded by a big Republican donor. The report, Garcia said, alleges fraud in the Amendment 4 petition drive “without real specifics, with broad generalizations.” Coming as mail voting is already underway, months after the deadline for challenging the petitions has passed, was clearly intended, Garcia said, “to sow doubt about the legitimacy of the petition drive….and more ominously to set the stage for some sort of unprecedented legal challenge.” The report was ostensibly addressed to legislative leaders for possible legislative action but those leaders are lame ducks and the legislature won’t meet for months. “They were were making sure to rush it out the door in hopes of influencing the elections,” Garcia said.

The DeSantis administration is also spending millions of tax dollars on advertising against Amendment 4 and Amendment 3, which seeks to legalize possession of up to three ounces of marijuana. The state Health Department has run ads against Amendment 4 and the state Department of Transportation on Amendment 3. Those are legally questionable expenditures of tax dollars, Garcia said, though the DeSantis administration is being very careful in its language in an attempt to not cross a legal line.

Meanwhile, allegations have surfaced in the Orange County State Attorney’s race that the DeSantis administration colluded with the Republican nominee to drop out so that DeSantis’ appointed state attorney could run as an independent against the Democrat DeSantis suspended.

Hear the entire conversation by clicking the link below, going to the WaveMakers archives or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tags
,

You may also like

Tropicana Field roof torn off
A discussion about resources available to Floridians in the aftermath of Milton

WMNF is providing information about Hurricane Milton recovery efforts, how...

Indigenous Peoples Day, economy of nations and human rights

The upcoming election will show who is energized and who...

Flooding continues in Tampa Bay days after Hurricane Milton landfall

Dangerous flooding continued to inundate Tampa Bay well after Hurricane...

The Scoop: Mon. Oct. 14th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The latest information on Hurricane Milton recovery.

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎶 It’s time for another WMNF's Live Music Showcase REPLAY! 🎶 with featured artist TopHouse! 🙌✨ Tune in today at 2 PM! Click Listen in linktree (in bio), through the WMNF app, or 88.5 on your radio dial! 📻🎧 You don't want to miss it! ⬇️📽️ #communityradio #wmnf #Music 🏡 Meet the on-site sleeping quarters of the WMNF Hurricane Info Support Team! 🌧️☀️ We are here for you, rain or shine, every step of the way. WMNF will always be by your side, keeping you informed and connected with your local community. Stay safe, and be sure to follow us on our socials for updates and important news. (Link available on our Facebook page & via insta story within the hour) #WMNFStrong #CommunityFirst #HereForYou #RainOrShine #PostHurricaneSupport Did you make it to the Tom Petty Birthday Tribute? 🎶🎸 With Hurricane Milton on everyone’s mind, we hope these photos bring a little joy and a brief escape. Big thanks to Skipper’s Smokehouse for hosting such a fun night, and a special shoutout to John Mazz for the incredible shots! 📸🙌 We’re grateful for our community - feel free to share your photos in the comments below. Stay safe, everyone! 💖 #WMNF #Events #Community #TomPetty #GratefulMoments #LiveMusic Are you prepped for Hurricane Milton? We are here for you. CLICK HURRICANE MILTON UPDATES LINK IN BIO. #wmnf #news #HurricaneMilton #Hurricaneprep #weatherupdate 📸 This #TBT is a special one as we look back at one of our most anticipated events of the year the WMNF 45th Birthday Bash! 🎉 Huge thank you to Jimi Camastro for capturing the amazing moments — your photos are fantastic! For everyone who joined us, your presence made it unforgettable. We’d love to see the highlights from your perspective! Feel free to share your photos from the event in the comments below. See you all at the next one! 🥳 #EventRecap #CommunityMemories #WMNFEvents
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Tuesday
Player position: