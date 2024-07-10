Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

A judge rejects a request to hold Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in contempt

Posted on by Staff
Share
public records
Public records. By AndreyPopov via iStock for WMNF News.

By Jim Saunders ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — A Leon County circuit judge this week rejected a request to hold Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in contempt for not providing personal cell phone records of Chief of Staff James Uthmeier that could relate to a controversial 2022 decision to fly migrants from Texas to Massachusetts.

Judge J. Lee Marsh denied a motion by the Florida Center for Government Accountability to hold the governor’s office in civil contempt. The one-page order, issued Monday, did not provide a written explanation, with Marsh citing comments he made during a hearing June 18.

The non-profit center filed a public-records lawsuit on Oct. 10, 2022, less than a month after the DeSantis administration flew 49 migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The lawsuit alleged that the DeSantis administration had not turned over requested records about the flights.

Marsh in late October 2022 ruled in favor of the center, leading to an appeal by the governor’s office that remains unresolved. The center filed a motion for contempt in December 2022, contending that the governor’s office had not complied with Marsh’s ruling, in part because the office had not provided phone or text logs for Uthmeier’s personal cell phone.

The motion included a summary of a discussion between attorneys for the center and the DeSantis administration after Marsh’s ruling, with the two sides disagreeing about whether the Uthmeier cell phone logs were public records.

“Plaintiff stated that records of calls or texts made or received in connection with the transaction of official business are a public record, regardless of the location of such records,” the summary said.

The DeSantis administration later argued in a court document that the motion for contempt should be denied, saying that officials had fully complied with Marsh’s ruling and that Uthmeier’s personal cell phone information was not a public record.

“Contrary to plaintiff’s argument, defendants are not required to produce Mr. Uthmeier’s private cell phone records containing phone and text logs because such logs are not public records,” the governor’s office argued in the document.

The center on Sept. 20, 2022, and Sept. 21, 2022, filed records requests about the migrant flights, leading to the lawsuit. In his October 2022 ruling, Marsh said the administration did not properly comply with the state’s public records law and gave it 20 days to provide the records.

“The EOG (Executive Office of the Governor) has presented no evidence to the court of what direct steps it took to identify or produce records responsive to the public records request dated September 20, 2022, some of which have yet to be produced to the plaintiff,” Marsh wrote at the time. “The court finds that the EOG is not in compliance with (the public records law). EOG’s partial production and response to the record requests were unreasonable. Specifically, the EOG has not made any production of a text or phone log of James Uthmeier as requested in the records request dated September 20, 2022.”

But in the court document responding to the contempt motion, DeSantis’ administration said it had turned over a bill for Uthmeier’s state-issued cell phone. It said the bill was the “only public record of which they (administration officials) are aware that could have contained” logs of calls or text messages. It noted that the bill for the state-issued phone “does not contain the requested information.”

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Window home repair
Tampa is giving up to $100K for home repairs to eligible residents

Healthy Homes Program is offering homeowners $100,000 in free critical...

Homeowner's insurance property insurance
The cost of reinsurance in Florida declines

Florida property insurers found better prices and more availability when...

social media
Supreme Court sents Florida’s social media law back to appeals court

The U.S. Supreme Court vacated conflicting rulings in challenges to...

abortion rights rally
Florida abortion rights constitutional amendment campaign raises $212,000 in one week

A political committee leading efforts to pass a proposed Florida...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎶🎤THIS FRIDAY ON LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE! 🌟Get ready to be blown away by the soulful sounds of Coming up on WMNF's Live Music Showcase at 2pm! SUMMER HOOP! Tune in for great music and be sure to check out her new release 🎉Join the party with Bob on the Sixties show this Saturday Saturday noon-2pm for his 4th annual British Invasion Special! 🇬🇧🎶Celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend with us and jam out to some amazing tunes. Drop your favorite British invasion song below! 😉 #BritishInvasion #IndependenceDay #WeekendVibes CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 ON YOUR RADIO DIAL! 📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵 This Thursday's Retro Throwback takes us back to @theatticyborcity where the incredible local band @comebackalice delivered an unforgettable live performance! ✨ Be sure to check out their music on Spotify! 🎸 #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Thursday
Player position: