Judicial Wit. The Meticulous Killer. Emotive Music

Jill Barton’s unbridled enthusiasm for writing and the law is evident from the moment we start chatting, plus she is blessed with a winning smile. And, there’s the clue to how a law professor and author has analyzed 10,000 pages of Supreme Court opinions which ostensibly should be staid and academic and revealed the astonishing revelation that the Justices have a sense of humor. In The Supreme Guide to Writing, Jill Barton cuts through competing advice to detail definitive grammar rules based on the nation’s unequivocal authority: the U.S. Supreme Court. The book details a revolution in legal writing, with the justices progressing beyond the drab and technical for the deft and lyrical. The book pinpoints grammar and style rules that the justices follow–and describes the outdated rules they leave behind. Barton writes, today’s Court casts aside formality in favor of pop-culture references, contractions, and approachable language. In addition to establishing grammar and style rules, the book illustrates best practices with hundreds of examples of the justices’ most brilliant sentences from the past several years. With step-by-step instructions, the book describes how to emulate the justices’ writing styles by breaking down their strategies and techniques. It shows how Justice Elena Kagan lands amusing quips and weaves together down-to-earth analogies, how Justice Neil Gorsuch executes witty retorts, and how Chief Justice John Roberts pens unforgettable lines with understated style and humor. The best writing appears effortless, but it also takes tremendous effort. Legal writing even more so. The Supreme Guide to Writing provides a nonpartisan look at how the justices present their words to the world.

Most people have never heard of Israel Keyes, one of the most ambitious and terrifying serial killers in modern history. The FBI considered his behavior unprecedented. Described by a prosecutor as “a force of pure evil,” Keyes was a predator who struck all over the United States. He buried “kill kits”–cash, weapons, and body-disposal tools–in remote locations across the country. Over the course of fourteen years, Keyes would fly to a city, rent a car, and drive thousands of miles in order to use his kits. He would break into a stranger’s house, abduct his victims in broad daylight, and kill and dispose of them in mere hours. And then he would return home to Alaska, resuming life as a quiet, reliable construction worker devoted to his only daughter. When journalist Maureen Callahanfirst heard about Israel Keyes in 2012, she was captivated by how a killer of this magnitude could go undetected by law enforcement for over a decade. And so began a project that consumed her for the next several years–uncovering the true story behind how the FBI ultimately caught Israel Keyes and trying to understand what it means for a killer like Keyes to exist. A killer who left a path of monstrous randomly committed crimes in his wake–many of which remain unsolved to this day. Norman B talks with Maureenabout American Predator – The Hunt For The Most Meticulous Serial Killer Of The 21st Century. “The most horrific book I have ever read!” He tells Ms. Callahan, adding, “But, I loved every page!”

Swiss born, Berlin-based artist Anna Erhard is a talented musician who not only makes fascinating music she also understands how to use videos to accompany her work. Anna has a number of releases to investigate, her latest album, Botanical Garden showcases how she successfully mixes genres with a distinctive confidence. We selected the single I Wish from October 2021 which can also be found on her LP, Campsite. A talent to keep a watchful eye on.

Show 553