“Justice For All” on Morning Energy

Posted on by Renna Reddick
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” Letter from Birmingham, Alabama jail, April 16, 1963.

On April 4, 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King was shot dead while standing on a balcony outside of his second-floor room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. King had gone to Memphis in support of sanitation workers who were on strike.

Dr. King has inspired millions and has often been referred to as the “drum major for justice because of his tireless efforts in advocating for equality, civil rights and justice for all.

Before King’s death, he left the world with timeless leadership lessons to include the importance of nonviolence and love.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the importance of “justice for all” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

