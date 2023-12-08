Donate Now!
“Knowing Your Human Rights” on Morning Energy

Posted on by Renna Reddick
Human Rights have been defined as moral principles or norms for certain standards of Human Behavior.  All humans in essence are born free and equal in dignity and rights.  However, despite these fundamental principles, there are many individuals and/or groups who don’t believe in Human Rights.

On December 10th, Human Rights Day is celebrated annually around the world and dates back to the 1950s when the Nations General Assembly passed a resolution inviting all states and interested organizations to adopt December 10th as Human Rights DayHuman Rights are essential in our society in that they provide a universal standard by which those in government officials can be held accountable.

On Morning Energy we are going to explore a variety of topics related to Human Rights to include: some of the 30 basic Human Rights, the worst countries for  Human Rights  , Current  Human Rights  issues, and heroes who have made sacrifices in the name of Human Rights  .

