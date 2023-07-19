Meet Kool Aunt Cyndi, host of WMNF’s new Gen X Redux show.

Share this:

Gen Xers and early risers have a new music show to start Monday mornings. Gen X Redux, hosted by new volunteer programmer Cyndi Philpot, a.k.a., “Your Kool Aunt Cyndi,” brings the eclectic sounds of the 1980s and ’90s to the airwaves on Monday mornings from 3 to 6 a.m. ET on WMNF 88.5 FM.

On Gen X Redux, Aunt Cyndi plays music inspired by her experiences growing up in a working class suburb of Detroit. Tune-in to WMNF in the wee hours of a given Monday and you’ll hear artists like XTC, Todd Rundgren, The Tubes, The Buzzcocks, Joan Armatrading, Neenah Hagen, Belly, and Beth Orton.

As a teenager, Cyndi discovered new music through the Columbia House Record Club and as a college station programmer. Later, she worked at Tower Records in New York City, and attended hundreds of live music events at small venues across the country.

“One of the best things about growing up in Detroit was Canadian broadcasting,” Cyndi said. “CKLW was the 100,000 watt station out of Windsor, Ontario. They played all kinds of stuff, but they had to follow the ‘Canadian Content Rule,’ which mandates that a certain percentage of programming be Canadian content. So, I heard stuff that most people around [the U.S.] don’t hear,” she said.

Cyndi studied broadcasting at Central Michigan University. “I was really fortunate that I got turned onto college radio. I auditioned and won a host spot for this new program call ‘Time Contraband,” she said. “I also worked at the local NPR station where she was turned onto public radio and programs like “A Prairie Home Companion.”

“I really loved listening to emerging bands in college,” Cyndi said. “There was a club called The Foolery and they brought in punk and rock acts like Soul Asylum and The Dead Milkmen. It’s so great to see live music in an intimate setting.”

A move to New York City led to Cyndi working for Tower Records in Uptown Manhattan where she met her future husband who became a sales rep for a major record label.

“He would get everything that came out and trade [CDs] with reps from other labels,” she said. “We saw free shows all the time. We didn’t have a pot to piss in, but we could sell some CDs and get some food for the week.”

Since then, Cyndi has moved around the country a bit spending time in the other Bay Area, San Francisco, before moving to Florida to be closer to family a few years ago.

In 2019, Cyndi became the production assistant on The ’60s Show, then hosted by Bob “The Commuter From Hell” Gray.

“Commuter gave me a chance to produce a special show for International Women’s Month,” said Cyndi. She had so much fun putting together a set of all women artists from the decade that she thought, “I want to get into doing this again.” Enter the pandemic.

Like many people, Cyndi was laid off from her job during COVID, so she took the opportunity to volunteer more at WMNF and learn more about production. She went back to work full-time, yet she jumped at the chance when WMNF Program Director Sam Hval offered Cyndi an early Monday time slot. (A flexible job and a generous boss allow Cyndi time for a power nap when her show ends at 6 a.m.)

To plan Gen X Redux shows, Kool Aunt Cyndi takes inspiration from her music memories, listener requests, and by referencing old music charts in the College Music Journal and new music in the British journal New Music Express. Listeners will get turned on to new music, as well as new wave, punk, alternative, and pop classics from the late 20th century.

“I love listening to new music and I like a lot of the new music that’s coming out—it’s really influenced by the music of the ’80s and ’90s,” Cyndi said. This summer, she is planning shows around the anniversaries of vintage music festivals, such as Lollapalooza, Lilith Fair, and Live Aid.

“It’s kind of cliché to say that I love everything, but I do. Even now, I love pop music and power pop. I love funk,” Cyndi said. “I don’t have encyclopedic knowledge. I’m not a music snob. I just want to share my joy of music.

Listen to Gen X Redux on WMNF 88.5 FM or stream the show at wmnf.org on Mondays, from 3 to 6 a.m. ET.