“Labor Day And America’s Greatest Achievements” on Morning Energy

by and filed under Blog, Jobs, Music, Uncategorized.

Share this:
Since 1894, Labor Day has been a federal holiday  in the United States and is celebrated on the first Monday in September. Labor Day is an important symbol of workers and their achievements and is often recognized with parades, picnics, barbecues, fireworks displays and other public gatherings.

The origin of Labor Day is rooted in the American labor movement, with the earliest recorded strikes occurring in 1768. Some of the benefits of the American labor movement include: the abolishment of child labor, the creation of health benefits, and providing aid to workers who were injured or retired.

As of July 2022, there were 133.84 million full-time employees in the United States. These workers as well as employees through the years have made positive contributions to our society.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring some of the greatest achievements in America as a result of the hard work of so many individuals.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

Morning Energy

#yourmorningenergy