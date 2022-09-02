“Labor Day And America’s Greatest Achievements” on Morning Energy

Since 1894,has been a federal holiday in the United States and is celebrated on the first Monday in September.is an important symbol of workers and their achievements and is often recognized with parades, picnics, barbecues, fireworks displays and other public gatherings.

The origin of Labor Day is rooted in the American labor movement, with the earliest recorded strikes occurring in 1768. Some of the benefits of the American labor movement include: the abolishment of child labor, the creation of health benefits, and providing aid to workers who were injured or retired.

As of July 2022, there were 133.84 million full-time employees in the United States. These workers as well as employees through the years have made positive contributions to our society.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring some of the greatest achievements in America as a result of the hard work of so many individuals.