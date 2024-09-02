Donate Now!
Labor Day general strikes

Posted on by mabili
United Auto Workers Union President and Teamsters Union General President Speaks. 

Community Speaks for September 2, 2024

UNITE HERE Union lead over 10,000 hospitality workers in a strike against big U.S. hotel chains.

Federal workers fear relocation or forced retirement if Republican candidate returns to power. Also, Artificial Intelligence may not replace workers but likely will make workers more efficient.

A general strike breaks out in Israel over the failure to negotiate a ceasefire and free the October 7, 2023 hostages.

